Haircuts offer second chance for offenders

A local hair salon offered free haircuts for men preparing for mock interviews.

Four men received them from New Style Hair Academy in Moline to help them look good and feel more confident during their practice interviews.

The men are part of a work release program at the Seventh Judicial District Correctional Facility in Davenport.

IowaWORKS is providing the interview practice for the men. It’s happening Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“Haircuts, you know, they can, sometimes they can make or break an interview if you think about it,” said Nicole Crouse, New Style Hair Academy Instructor.

For Kevin Boyer, one of the people who received a free haircut, this gives him a possible second chance.

“If you look good, you’re more opt to get a job,” Boyer said.

The owner of the hair salon, Miguel Rosas, knows how important a hair cut is.

“It just helps to look good because when you look good you feel good,” Rosas said. “Everybody needs a second chance in life and if all we have to do is give a free haircut to make somebody look good, to make them feel good, it’s easy.”

He said their salon is available to help with donations if someone is in need.

“A fresh hair cut on a gentleman always makes them look perfect,” said Nicole Crouse, New Style Hair Academy Instructor.