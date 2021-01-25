Halfway to a White Rhino: Niabi Zoo continues fundraiser

The Niabi Zoo’s White Rhino Campaign that started in December of 2020 has reached its halfway mark.

The goal of the campaign is $100,000. As of Monday, the zoo has raised $50,000, a news relase says.

The zoo has established an online charity auction to help raise more funds.

“This is really exciting,” said Zoo Director Lee Jackson. “This auction has something for everyone. We have wonderful artwork from some of our incredibly talented local artist, as well as trips, sports memorabilia, electronics, fun experiences, and tons of great animal themed baskets and gifts.”

“The auction begins on Feb. 1, and we encourage everyone to view the auction and sign up early at YourCharityAuction.com./NiabiZoo.” All proceeds from the auction go directly to the White Rhino Campaign and are tax deductible. To make a donation on the zoo website, visit www.niabizoo.com. Just go to the upper right corner of the page and click “donate.”

“Zoo staff have been very busy over the last couple of months getting everything ready for the arrival of this iconic species, but there is still much to do,” Jackson said. “We are counting on the continued generous support of this amazing community to help us bring these wonderful animals to the Quad Cities. We are halfway there.”

About Southern White Rhinos

The Southern White Rhino is one of those rare conservation-success stories. In the early 1900s there were fewer than 50 Southern White Rhinos left in existence. Now, thanks to intense conservation efforts both in zoos and in the wild, the population sits at about 18,000, a stark contrast to their cousins, the Northern White and Western Black rhinos, which became extinct in 2018 and 2011 respectively.

About Niabi Zoo

Niabi Zoo is now closed for the regular admission season but offers plenty of experiences at the zoo year-round. Niabi will be open for the 2021 regular admission season in April.