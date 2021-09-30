Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has bought controlling interest in “Field of Dreams” site

Hall of Famer Frank Thomas (who played for the Chicago White Sox) is acquiring majority interest in the “Field of Dreams” movie site in Dyersville, Iowa,

Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, announced Thursday that a venture headed by Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Thomas has purchased a controlling interest in the company’s ownership of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the iconic “Field of Dreams” Movie Site in Dyersville, Iowa, home of the first Major League Baseball game played in Iowa last month and a second game announced for next year.

Terms of the sale are not public, but the transaction involved the purchase of all the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust by This is Heaven, LLC, a venture between Thomas and Rick Heidner, a Chicago area real estate developer and entrepreneur. Thomas and Heidner (and their families) are longtime friends. Heidner, an avid baseball fan, was an initial investor in Go the Distance Baseball and retains his original minority investment.

Thomas will serve as chief executive officer and Dan Evans will serve as chief operating officer. Mr. Evans, a former general manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers, has previously served as a consultant to Go the Distance Baseball. The principals and invited guests planned to hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. CDT today at the Field of Dreams Movie Site in Dyersville, with remote access available via social media.

“We are excited to lead the future development and expansion of the Field of Dreams in a collaborative spirit with our neighbors and government officials,” Thomas said.

Heidner added: “We are grateful to Tom (Mietzel), and to John and Claire Stillman for entrusting us with their mother’s legacy, and we pledge to preserve her dream and enhance the vision that Denise brought to this sacred site nearly a decade ago.”

Tom Mietzel, the trustee of the trust bearing his late wife’s name, said: “The time is right to move forward, to put in place a team with the resources to make things happen and a team with the baseball and business experience to do it right. The family is confident that we found a buyer that will honor Denise’s legacy and vision for the Field of Dreams.”

Thomas clocked 521 home runs in his career, with five seasons with at least 40 home runs; 1,704 RBI, a .301 career batting average with a .419 on-base percentage, including four seasons where he led the league in OBP; 1,667 walks with four league-leading seasons in bases on balls; five All-Star Game selections; four Silver Slugger Awards; and nine Top 10 finishes in the AL MVP voting, including his back-to-back wins in 1993 and 1994.

Thomas was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2014.