Friday, October 6

🎃 Fright House After Dark: 6:00-9:00 p.m., Freight House, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Outdoor movie ‘Casper’ and hayrack rides.

Friday, October 13

🎃 Fright House After Dark: 6:00-9:00 p.m., Freight House, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. The Myers Brothers Band and balloon twisting by Twisted Bo-Kay.

Saturday, October 14

🎃 13th Annual Fall Festival: 1:00-3:00 p.m., Pearl City Station, Riverside Park, 100 Harbor Dr., Muscatine. Fall-inspired crafts and games. Halloween costumes welcome. Activities geared toward K-4. Families and children of all ages are encouraged to attend.

🎃 NoogieFest: 3:00-5:00 p.m., Gilda’s Club Quad Cities, 1351 W. Central Park Ave., Suite 200, Davenport. Trunk-or-Treat, pizza, improv presented by Comedy Sportz and more.

Friday, October 20

🎃 Fright House After Dark: 6:00-9:00 p.m., Freight House, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Scavenger hunt and Halloween Absolute Science show.

Thursday, October 26

🎃 Fright Night in the Park: 5:00-7:00 p.m., Schwiebert Riverfront Park, 101 17th St., Rock Island. Presented by Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Goodwill of the Heartland. Trick-or-treating, DJ, goodie bags, Halloween dancers, costume contest and more.

Friday, October 27

🎃 City Hall-o-ween: 9:00-11:00 a.m., Bettendorf City Hall, 1609 State St., Bettendorf. Kids up to 5 years old can dress up and trick-or-treat in a safe, welcoming and warm environment at this free event. City Hall will be decorated and city staff, including the Bettendorf Police and Fire Departments, will be handing out treats!

🎃 Fright House After Dark: 6:00-9:00 p.m., Freight House, 421 W. River Dr., Davenport. Trick-or-treating and caricaturist Leo Kelly.

Saturday, October 28

🎃 Bettendorf Halloween Parade: 6:30 p.m. Parade route here.

Sunday, October 29

🎃 Davenport Halloween Parade: 2:00 p.m. For more information, click here.