Halloween happenings will haunt Davenport

Halloween events provide opportunities for fun (and learning) in Davenport this weekend and next.

Virtual Haunted History

The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, will present “Virtual Haunted History: The Darker Side of Davenport!” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Center staff will tell scary tales of times past in this virtual presentation with dark and ominous artwork provided by Quad-City artist Bruce Walters and historic images.

This is a free event, but donations will be accepted.

Participants who reserve a ticket will receive an email with the Zoom link. Reserve your ticket by calling 563-322-8844 or visit Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/haunted-history-darker-side-of-davenport-stories-tickets-123387871445

Drive-through Halloween

St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2363 W. 3rd St., Davenport, will provide a safe Halloween family event with its drive-through Halloween event 6-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, in its east parking lot.

Candy/novelty items and crafts, along with church, business and community information, will be distributed.

Church members wearing masks and gloves will be at each station to ensure visitors receive items safely.

For more information, contact the church office, 563-322-5318.

Halloween Havoc

A Halloween Havoc Demolition Derby will be held beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport.

Power wheels for kids will kick off the event at 4pm, followed by a driver/car Halloween costume contest where a contestant could win $200.

Multiple classes of demolition derby will take place after the contest.

Kids and adults can dress for Halloween at this a Viola Boyz Demo Promotors Event.

For more information, contact Misty at 309-525-3796.