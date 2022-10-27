The little pirates and princesses, ghosts and goblins and superheroes and spirits in your family love getting treats for Halloween, but what about our four-legged friends?

The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are joining in on the Halloween fun! They invite you to pass out treats (but no tricks) through Monday, October 31. Buckets are lined up on dog and cat kennels to collect the following goodies:

🐶 For dogs, any brand of treats (many seem to prefer soft and chewy treats) and stick them in the buckets. Large bags of treats and boxes won’t fit in the buckets, but you’re more than welcome to break them up into baggies so they fit.

🐱 For cats, you can bring any brand of wet cat or kitten food (cats tend to prefer pate) or cat toys!

Stop by during business hours: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Monday and Wednesday and 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. If you can’t make it into the shelter, you can order goodies from the Humane Society of Scott County’s Amazon Wishlist here.

The Humane Society of Scott County is located at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport. For more information, click here.