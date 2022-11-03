Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will hold the “Halloween Havoc” Demolition Derby at 2 p.m. Sunday, instead of Saturday, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport.

The show originally was set for Saturday. Because of rain in the forecast the Mississippi Valley Fair director and Viola Boyz Promotors decided to move the show to Sunday, a news release says.

The show will feature Mad Dog Awards, a car/driver costume theme contest where the crowd decides the winner, candy distributed to the kids in the grandstand during intermission (Halloween costumes are highly encouraged,) and a Power Wheel Demolition Derby for Kids ages 3-10.

Multiple classes of demolition derby destruction will be held with guaranteed payouts and trophies.

The show is also a RTR Companies, Inc. Points Series Show – and the final show of the season for Viola Boyz Demo Promotors, so it is a Multi-County Rules End of the Season Clean-Up Show.

For build rules, visit the Viola Boyz Demolition Derby Promotors Facebook Page

Pits open at 11 a.m. Driver fee is $50 (Includes pit pass.) Riders only are allowed in youth class (must purchase pit pass to ride.) Pit passes are $30.

The grandstand opens at 1 p.m. Grandstand admission is $15 adults; kids ages 5 and older, $10, and free for kids younger than 5.

Food and drink will be available on site provided by the Mississippi Valley Fair.