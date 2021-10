Rescued invites you to enjoy Halloween fun to benefit furry friends in need!

Featuring a bake sale, kid goodie bag and free dog treats, the Just Treats Halloween Open House is Saturday, October 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rescued, located at 2105 16th Street, Moline.

Rescued is a boutique that donates its profits to help pets in need. The nonprofit has raised more than $350,000 since opening in 2015. The store sells new and gently used donated items.