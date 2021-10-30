Halloween parade returns for first time since 2014

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The streets of downtown Davenport were filled with all things spooky Saturday during the city’s first evening Halloween parade since 2014.

About 60 entries — from youth groups to businesses and schools — gathered in costume to collect buckets of candy and have an overall fun start to the Halloween weekend.

A dog even joined in on the festivities by dressing up as a shark.

There was, however, no sign of the headless Meteorologist Garrett Heyd.

Looking for more ways to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve? Trick-or-treating times in the Quad Cities and surrounding area are here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories