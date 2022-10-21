The Redstone Room in downtown Davenport is scaring up two spooktacular shows over the next week.

First is a family Halloween show Sunday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Redstone Room at Common Chord, 129 Main St., Davenport.

This is a unique interactive concert experience dedicated to making music fun for kids while also saving the “Braaaiiins” of parents, according to a Friday release from Common Chord. Come listen to Halloween inspired songs (featuring Lojo Russo) with incorporated interactive activities for the little ones and those young at heart!

The event includes costume contests, candy offerings, pizza, as well as a photo booth to capture you and your little monsters. Admission is $10 for adults and free for kids 12 and under, available HERE.

On Friday, Oct. 28 at 6:30 p.m., at the Redstone Room, will be a “Nightmare on Main Street” Halloween Band Bash, featuring QC Rock Academy bands.

Those scheduled to perform are Crushed Monkey, Sleepyhead, Made Ya Look, Company Dimes, Anthropoid, 7 Ark, Nonetheless, Spirit of Vengeance, Impossible Wonder, Verona Tragedy, and Hartwood.

Tickets for that show are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, available HERE.