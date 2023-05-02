State Sen. Mike Halpin announced more than $104,000 in grant funding is coming to Rock Island and Macomb to boost local tourism efforts and attract visitors to the area, according to a news release.

“Some Springfield politicians may have forgotten Western Illinois, but we have some pretty cool things to see and do here in the QC and down in Macomb,” said Halpin (D-Rock Island). “Tourism sites and attractions bring economic growth to local economies, which is beneficial for residents and businesses alike.”

Through the Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program, a total of $2.9 million is being awarded to 51 grantees to support local tourism promotional efforts. This program provides funding for marketing efforts by local governments, municipalities, nonprofits and local promotional groups with the goal of attracting visitors to destinations, attractions and events throughout Illinois.

Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau is set to receive $87,075 and the Macomb Area Convention and Visitors Bureau/Visit Unforgettable Forgottonia is set to receive $17,512 through the program, which is funded by a federal Economic Development Administration grant.

“These organizations are our regional cheerleaders, marketing everything that makes us unforgettable,” said Halpin. “I’m glad the state can help them in their mission.”

To see a full list of Illinois Travel and Tourism Grant Program recipients, click here.