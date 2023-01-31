Two elected representatives to Springfield have announced their committee assignments for the 103rd General Assembly.

State Senator Mike Halpin will serve as chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee and Representative Gregg Johnson will serve on the House Labor and Commerce Committee.

“I will work to not only protect higher education funding, but look to make increases where we can,” said Halpin (D-Rock Island). “We need to make sure that the tremendous higher education institutions in Western Illinois and across the state retain and recruit more in-state residents.” Senator Halpin will also serve on the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, as well as other committees. To see the full list of Halpin’s committee assignments, click here.

Representative Johnson will serve on the House Labor and Commerce; Mental Health and Addiction; Prescription Drug Affordability and Accessibility; Transportation: Rail Systems, Roads and Bridges; and Veterans’ Affairs Committees. He worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 32 years and anticipated gaining valuable experience during his first term.

“With my law enforcement and labor background, I will bring a unique perspective to legislation going through committee,” said Johnson (D-East Moline). “I look forward to representing the Quad Cities and making sure our voices are heard down in Springfield.”