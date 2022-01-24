‘Hamilton’ taking another shot at a tour, when and how to get your tickets

FILE – In this June 12, 2016 file photo, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of “Hamilton” perform at the Tony Awards in New York. Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater. The Walt Disney Company said Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, it will distribute a live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa- World-renowned musical Hamilton will soon tour the U.S., and ticket sales are underway. The closest showing to the Quad Cities? Des Moines, Iowa.

Hamilton debuted on Broadway in 2015 and went on to win 11 Tony awards, including Best Musical. The tour of the production will be the second Broadway show of 2022 held at the Civic Center in Des Moines and tickets have already gone on sale online and in-person at the Civic Center ticket office.

Hamilton runs from May 17 until June 5.

Jeff Chelesvig, president and CEO of Des Moines Performing Arts DMPA staff warns of an increase of second-party vendors selling tickets and recommends only purchasing through them as the safest way.

Tickets for the tour of the Broadway smash-hit will range from $59 to $159, and there will be a select number of premium seats available for $249 for each of the performances.

DMPA will continue to update guests on the COVID policies as the show gets closer. The link to all that ticket information can be found here.