Hampton will be jumping during their annual festival next weekend.

The 10th annual Hampton Days will be Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 in Hampton Heritage Park, 251 S. State Avenue. Heritage Park is next to Empire Park in East Moline. There’s something for just about everybody in the family. If you feel lucky, buy a raffle ticket for a chance to win a new grill and a meat bundle from Cattlemen’s Meat Market ($650 value). The drawing will be held at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The schedule of events includes:

Friday, August 18th

4:30 p.m.: Hampton Fire Rescue Water Wars – local departments compete to see who’s the best at avoiding damp dangers.

6:30 p.m.: free movies in the park “Odd Hours, No Pay, Cool Hat” and “Back to the Future.” Viewers should bring a blanket or lawn chair. Hot dogs and chips will be for sale from 4:30 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 18th

7 – 11 a.m.: Hampton Fire Rescue pancake breakfast inside the Heritage Center at the park

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Cruise-In Car/Motorcycle Show with 3D sound

8 – 9 a.m.: Hampton Youth Committee Color Fun Run

9 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Crafts & Vendors Fair

9 a.m. – Kids Fishing Derby

9:30 a.m. – Bounce house

10 a.m. – Kids carnival games/face painting

11 a.m. – Kids Fishing Derby prizes/awards

11 – 2 p.m. Balloon animals

12 – 2 p.m.: Hampton Booster Club Volleyball Tournament fundraiser

2 – 5 p.m.: Bags Tournament

2:30 p.m.- Kids fire hose spray contest

3 – 4 p.m.: Quad City Ukulele Club

3.30 p.m. – Cruise-In Car/Motorcycle Show awards presentation

7 p.m. – Hula Hoop contest

9 p.m. – Raffle prize drawing

7:30 – 10:30 p.m.: live music and dancing

The food vendor schedule includes:

Holy Donuts: Saturday 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Pulse 84: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Flavor Train, Kelley Girls Savory Food Truck, Field’s Pizza: 7:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

For more information on Hampton Days, visit their Facebook page.