Hampton police chief dies in crash
A police chief for the City of Hampton passed away in a personal injury crash last night while responding to a call.

The man has been identified as 57-year-old Terry Engle.

A preliminary investigation indicates Engle was traveling in a white 2016 Ford on Illinois Route 84 northbound at 180th Street North around 6:44 p.m. Saturday evening.

For unknown reasons, Engle veered off the roadway, striking a tree on the left side of the roadway.

Engle was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

