It has been a rough time for families trying to celebrate big occasions. Rose Reasor and her family wanted to show their mother how much she means to them by having a drive by parade, but with a twist. Instead of the family driving by to see her, Dennis was driven in a golf cart by her niece and they rode by the entire family.

"My mother is going to be 86 in August and she has had a couple of bouts with health issues. Nothing to do with COVID." Said Reasor. "She was in the hospital and a nursing home a couple of times in the last couple of months and we wanted to make this Mother's Day be very special for her."