Hundreds of people stopped by SouthPark Mall in Moline to pick up some free food Thursday.

Hy-Vee employees and first responders gave away 400 hams at the mall.

It’s part of the store’s annual One Step “Hams for the Holidays” campaign for families in need.

Volunteers were glad to help the community.

Hy-Vee plans to deliver about 5,000 hams in eight states during this year’s campaign.