Last year’s million-dollar sale of a famous movie weapon by Rock Island Auction Company (RIAC) is now in the Guinness World Records 2024 book as the “Most Expensive Prop Gun Sold at Auction.”

It is the BlasTech DL-44 Heavy Blaster, made for the character of Han Solo in the original Star Wars trilogy. The gun, the only survivor of the three originals made for A New Hope in 1976, sold for $1,057,500 at Rock Island Auction Company on Aug. 30, 2022.

The prop blaster used by Harrison Ford as Han Solo in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope” was sold for over $1 million by Rock Island Auction Company on Aug. 30, 2022.

Han Solo’s blaster was previously considered missing and presumed lost forever, requiring new prop blasters to be built for “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” The original prop gun was made in 1976 by London props house Bapty, and its basic components were chosen by Star Wars set decorator Roger Christian and assembled by armorer Carl Schmidt, according to a Thursday release on behalf of RIAC.

After the movie, like most props, it was returned to inventory. It was only in 2010 that Terry Watts, the new owner of Bapty, and Schmidt came together to solve the mystery of what happened to Han Solo’s blaster.

The blaster was a Mauser C96 broom handle pistol that was a prop in previous movies, such as the 1968 film “Naked Runner,” where Frank Sinatra used it while playing an assassin. The blaster, comprised of military surplus parts, would later serve as the prototype for those carried by Solo (played by Harrison Ford) throughout the first three “Star Wars” films.

“Star Wars” fans refer to Han Solo’s blaster, one of the most recognizable weapons in movie history, as the “Hero” prop from “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

“The growing interest in fine arms as collectibles has led us to achieve record-breaking milestones, including this one,” Kevin Hogan, president of Rock Island Auction Company, said in Thursday’s release. “Knowing how coveted Star Wars collectibles are, we anticipated great interest in the Han Solo blaster, but we couldn’t have imagined we would set a Guinness World Records title with its sale.

The 2022 blaster prop sale is recognized by the 2024 Guiness Book of World Records as the most expensive prop gun ever sold at auction.

“It’s incredible to be recognized on such a prominent platform, and a testament to the quality we offer our buyers,” he said.

As the industry leader in collectible fine arms, RIAC has reached several other record sales figures, including selling Napoleon’s Garniture for $2.8 million and Ulysses S. Grant’s Revolvers for $5.17 million.

Rock Island Auction is a well-known auction house based at 7819 42nd Street West, Rock Island.