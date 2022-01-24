Hancock, Henderson Counties to implement 911 testing

Hancock/Henderson Counties 911 dispatch will begin testing for the new 911 system.

According to a release,

911 dispatchers will be calling citizens and businesses in Henderson County who have landline telephones to complete address confirmations. They will give you a 10 digit telephone number to call them back on. The call back number will begin with 309-944-****. This will ring into the emergency dispatch center, where they will check to see if the caller’s information will populate correctly in the software. This will allow them to confirm the information is correct. Please do not dismiss the call as being a telemarketer or spam. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated and our new 911 system will be fully operational soon after testing is completed.



Chief Deputy Matthew Link, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office