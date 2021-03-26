Hand in Hand gets new van thanks to GreenState Credit Union and Scott County Regional Authority

Hand in Hand is the new owner of a 2019 Honda Odyssey thanks to GreenState Credit Union and the Scott County Regional Authority (SCRA).

“We are grateful for SCRA’s flexibility in funding and for GreenState’s matching gift. While the last year presented many challenges, there were so many bright spots as funders recognized the real and immediate impact they could have on our community. Already we’ve picked up kids from school and transported our participants to important volunteer work at partner agencies like Dress for Success, Riverbend Foodbank, QC Closet to Closet, and Davenports’ Minnie Fridge!” said Hand in Hand CEO, Angie Kendall.

In the past, Hand in Hand relied on renting a bus or using its 2004 Econoline van, which is costly, especially when they have small group sizes. The new van will help transport volunteers, small groups on outings, and participants have one-on-one time to work on their individual goals, such as purchasing an item at a store.

“SCRA is pleased to provide grant funding to assist Hand in Hand in meeting their transportation needs ensuring their participants receive the valuable services Hand in Hand provides. Supporting essential organizations like Hand and Hand is a great fit to SCRA’s mission to fund projects that serve the needs of the residents of Scott County,” said SCRA President, Ann Kappeler.

“We understand that the past year has been tough, not only physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. GreenState is delighted to help these participants continue experiencing the impactful opportunities Hand in Hand provides,” stated Tara Wachendorf, Public Relations Director for GreenState Credit Union.