Hand in Hand will hold a benefit concert to empower children and adults of all abilities on Saturday in Bettendorf.

The music fest will be 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 outside at 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf, with Wicked Liz & the Bellyswirls headlining, starting about 8 p.m. Danger Zone, Dani Lynn Howe Band, Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band, and Moonshine Run will also be performing.

Wicked Liz and the Bellyswils will headline the fundraiser.

This is a rain or shine event. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy food trucks, beverages and a kids zone. Money raised from this event goes to support Hand in Hand inclusive programs including childcare, school age care, many evening and weekend recreation programs, adult dayhab program, and camp.

About 45% of the nonprofit’s budget relies on philanthropic support from the QCA community, according to the event page.

Over the last 23 years, Hand in Hand programs have expanded from one summer camp in July, to over 15 year-round programs. They focus on empowering children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow by providing inclusive programs and supporting families. Inclusion means that they serve both people with disabilities and people without disabilities.

Bettendorf-based Hand in Hand serves people with and without disabilities.

The many inclusive programs serving Bettendorf, Davenport, and the surrounding QC area are on both the Iowa and Illinois side of the Mississippi.

In addition to being fun, Hand in Hand says programs also lead to some great outcomes for participants, such as increased independence and social skills, improved mental health and self-esteem, and reaching health and fitness goals. Not only do programs help participants but they also lead to well-being for the whole family by giving parents and primary caregivers respite from their caregiving duties.

Tickets for Saturday’s music fest are $15 in advance and $25 at the door. For tickets and more information, click HERE.