RiverBend Bronze has three upcoming holiday concerts that will delight handbell enthusiasts.

Their first handbell concerts will be on Friday, December 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 2 at 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 109 E. 14th Street in Davenport. The third concert will be on Saturday, December 9 at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1340 Third Avenue SE in Cedar Rapids. A freewill offering will be collected at each concert.

Music Director John Klopp leads the handbell ringers in a mix of Christmas carols from around the world, along with other holiday favorites. The RiverBend Bronze is a volunteer ensemble of 20- handbell ringers with over 300 bells and chimes. Members come from the western Illinois/ eastern Iowa area and many are bell directors in their churches or active in national handbell organizations. Click here or follow their Facebook page for more information.