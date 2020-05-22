Handicap Development Center holds drive-thru interviews, positions still open

Thursday night the Handicap Development Center in Davenport held drive-thru interviews. People were able to stay in their cars and practice social distancing while being interviewed.

The new format changed the dynamic of the interviews compared to a standard one, but brought about some positives.

“We’re learning all kinds of interesting things,” said Chief Administration Office Carol Foster. “We normally don’t see people’s cars or the inside of people’s cars. People have been very open to this new format. I think they’re anxious to get out and about and talk with people about what kinds of jobs they’re interested in. It’s been a fun experience.”

If you’re interested in learning more about the Handicap Development Center or applying for an open position, you can visit their website here.