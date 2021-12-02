Handicapped Development Center participants recognized with achievement awards

The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) held its Recognition Dinner November 30 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. According to a press release, achievement awards were presented to participants in each of HDC’s program areas who have attained their goals, increased their abilities, and put forth extraordinary effort.

According to the release, here are the award recipients:

Amber Schebler

Amber Schebler earned the Employment Services Achievement Award for her willingness to assist with anything and to lend a hand to anyone. She recently attained her goal to land a new job in the retail business.

Jim Grove

Jim Grove earned the Personal Independence Services Achievement Award for his welcoming attitude and eagerness to participate. Jim adjusted well to the unusual circumstances of the past year and displayed a positive attitude throughout the challenges.

Nate Sanders

Nate Sanders was the Community Employment Services Award recipient. Nate began a new job near the beginning of the pandemic, but he has not missed a day since he started. Nate works cooperatively with his co-workers and supervisors and has proven to be a valuable and committed employee.

Rhonda Taylor

The Residential Center Award recipient was Rhonda Taylor. Rhonda had a very challenging year that tested her strength. She persevered and came through her ordeal to enjoy the things in life she had previously relished.

Barbara Schulz

Barbara Schulz was the Community Residential Services Award recipient. Barbara shows kindness and a thoughtful manner to all she encounters. She works to achieve her goals and has become increasingly more independent in her living situation.

The mission of the Handicapped Development Center is to passionately advocate on behalf of individuals with disabilities by creating opportunities for them to succeed, to achieve, to grow, and to be happy. For more information, click here.