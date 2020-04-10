Handicapped Development Center to conduct drive-thru Easter parade

The Handicapped Development Center will be conducting a drive-thru Easter parade for all participants of the nonprofit organization tomorrow, April 10.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the center’s Personal Independence Building, located at 4201 Brady Street in Davenport.

While keeping their social distance, Handicapped Development Center staff will be dressed up in fun costumes as they stand next to their decorated car trunks and display signs showing their support for the facility and its participants.

Also adhering to all infection control procedures, the Easter Bunny will make a guest appearance and hand out Easter baskets for each of the Handicapped Development Center participants who will be driven around the parking lot.

“Since we had to close our day programs and keep people home, many of our staff and participants haven’t seen each other. We thought this was a fun way to reconnect with each other while still maintaining social distance,” said Handicapped Development Center Chief Administration Officer Carol Foster. “We miss each other. Everybody needs this.”

