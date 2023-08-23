The Handicapped Development Center is having a fun, family-friendly Scavenger Hunt fundraiser on Saturday, Aug, 26, 2023.

The hunt will begin and end at HDC’s Daily Discovery East Campus, 4201 Brady St., Davenport. The hunt will take place throughout the community and runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Food, drinks, and prizes will be from 6 to 7 p.m.

Daily Discovery is a program operated during the day at two HDC locations­­ — 4201 Brady Street and 3402 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport.

Hunt teams will be provided with a list of tasks to complete, which include fun, sometime educational, and sometime silly tasks, according to a Wednesday HDC release. Each completed task earns points. Teams can consist of up to six people, but everyone must safely fit into one vehicle, and the team must stay together the entire hunt.

The team with the most points will receive an Iowa City football package including Iowa v. Illinois football tickets and a tour and dinner at an Iowa City brewery. The second-place team will receive Fleet Feet gift cards. Door prizes will also be available to hunt participants.

HDC provides support to people with disabilities to help them succeed, achieve, grow, and be happy.

The Daily Discovery is a program operated during the day at two HDC locations­­ — 4201 Brady Street and 3402 Hickory Grove Road. Individuals who attend this program participate in activities that are designed to help them build skills and increase their community involvement.

Staff members, who are mentors, conduct a wide variety of classes that promote active participation and interesting experiences, according to the HDC website.

Individuals are part of the planning process to build a schedule of engaging activities that range from cooking to exercising, from playing games to doing crafts, and from visiting a museum to volunteering at the food bank.

While the registration deadline for Saturday’s event is passed (cost is $30 per person), you can learn more about HDC at its website HERE.