The Moline Community Development Corporation (Moline CDC) has announced a partnership with Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House to host a home-improvement workshop series called “Handy at Home,” a news release says.

These workshops, scheduled to begin in January 2024, will teach Moline homeowners new skills to maintain their homes and save money. With inflation stretching household budgets, saving money on home repairs is essential for many families.

The Moline CDC will present a series of monthly workshops to teach residents the skills to

identify the problem and make simple home repairs. Participants will also learn to recognize when a repair extends beyond their skills and it’s time to call a professional.

The workshops will be led by Dave Savatski, owner of Blue Bench Workshop. “I learned basic woodworking and home improvement skills from my father, and I continue building on those skills as an adult,” said Savatski, who works on home projects throughout the Quad Cities.

Many homeowners today don’t have that opportunity to learn from family. I love teaching people these skills and seeing them get excited about the possibilities,” he said.

“I never helped with home improvement projects as a kid, so I didn’t learn to fix a leaky faucet or repair cracks in a wall,”said Moline CDC Executive Director Jinnel Choiniere. “As an adult, I know that proactive maintenance can prevent more expensive repairs down the line, but it’s hard to know where to start. Watching a video is no substitute for working with a professional and having the opportunity to ask questions. I expect to learn a lot from these workshops.”

Moline has a diverse housing stock, including many previously occupied homes that come with

construction unknowns and repair challenges. Unlike most new builds, affordable older homes provide an opportunity for many people to become first-time homeowners or purchase a larger house, the release says.

“We look forward to hosting these workshops,” said Jan Stoffer, director of operations &

administration, Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House. “Our properties experience the same

problems as other homes throughout the Quad Cities. We have a mix of old and new plumbing, drywall and plaster walls, roofing issues, scuffed wood trim, and other required maintenance projects to stay on top of and repair. We can share real-world examples of how we tackle these problems and what we have done to be more energy efficient.”

Moline CDC Board Chair Adam Meuser agreed: “We are lucky to have a resource like the Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House in our community,” he said. “Their properties were built around the same time as neighboring homes in Moline. The staff have been generous about sharing their knowledge and ideas, and the workshops will be stronger as a result of this collaboration.”

Like so many communities, the Quad Cities is experiencing a shortage of housing options, the release says. Helping residents repair and upgrade their homes provides the opportunity for every Moline resident to live in a safe, affordable home, the release says.

Prior registration is required for all workshops. All residents are welcome, regardless of their ability to make a suggested donation during signup. Information and registration are available here.

Workshop schedule: