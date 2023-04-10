The QCCA Expo Center will travel back in time on April 15-16 as Dinosaur Adventure brings the big lizards to town. Visitors can travel back in time 65 million years to experience the wonders of the prehistoric age. While the giant dinosaurs are the main attraction of the event, visitors won’t want to miss the baby dinosaurs that interact with them.

Photos courtesy Dinosaur Adventure

As part of the Dinosaur Adventure, kids of all ages can enjoy plenty of exciting activities like a realistic fossil search, racing in Jurassic jeeps, playing in prehistoric themed obstacle courses, riding favorite dinosaurs and much more. Children’s admission includes unlimited activities, excluding face painting and the mining area. Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Dinosaur Adventure is open 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. on April 15 and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on April 16. An average adventure tour lasts between two and three hours. Click here for more information and to buy tickets. The QCCA Expo Center is located at 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.