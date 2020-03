Chuck Ray Burcham, 45, of Hanover, Ill, was sentenced to 3 years in prison on March 11, 2019 for aggravated sexual abuse.

On March 11, Chuck Ray Burcham, 44, of Hanover, Ill. was sentenced in Jo Daviess County to 3 years in prison for aggravated sexual abuse for acts that occurred between June 1 – September 1, 2019.

After his prison sentence, Burcham will have 2 years of mandatory supervised release and submit to DNA testing. He will also have to register as a sexual predator for his natural life.