Hanover man injured in early morning accident

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred early on June 24 that injured a Hanover man.

Around 6:45am, a crash was reported on Blackjack Road about a half mile south of Rives Street in rural Galena.

The driver of the vehicle, Robert Welsh of rural Hanover, was traveling north when his vehicle left the right side of the road and struck a bridge support, disabling his vehicle and causing severe damage to the support.

Welsh was evaluated at the scene by EMS personnel and then transported to Midwest Medical Center in Galena for treatment. There is no report on the extent of his injuries or his current condition.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Galena Fire Department and the Galena Area EMS at the scene of the crash.