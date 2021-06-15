Hanover man sentenced in shooting death

A Hanover man was sentenced after pleading guilty to a shooting death from last summer

David Van Winkle, 38, was given 4 years in prison followed by two years of mandatory supervised release by Judge Kevin Ward after he pled guilty as part of a plea agreement to second degree murder (class 1 felony).

The charges stem from the shooting death of Dana Clark, 47, of Galena, on July 14, 2020. Van Winkle was charged in the death about a week after the incident.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Jo Daviess County Coroner’s Office, and the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office.