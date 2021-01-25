Hanover woman sentenced for possession of meth

A Hanover, Ill., woman has been sentenced for a methamphetamine-related felony.

On Jan. 20, 2021, Adrianne K. Zito pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, which is a Class 1 Felony, a news release sas.

As a result of a guilty plea, Judge Kevin Ward sentenced Zito to five 5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, said Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney Chris Allendorf.

The five-year sentence will be followed by two years of mandatory supervised release (formerly known as parole.)

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police handled the investigation.