Happy faces and happy feet: ‘Night to Shine’ was a night to remember

Volunteers greet guests on the red carpet at the ‘Night to Shine.’ Photo by Palak Barmaiya

Walking down the hallway with people cheering loudly from both sides of the red carpet, attendees of the ‘Night to Shine’ entered the hall of the Taxslayer Center.

The annual event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, was held on Friday night across several cities worldwide, including Moline in the Quad Cities.

As soon as the night started, the dance floor was already filled with people grooving to songs like ‘Macarena,’ ‘You’re the One That I Want,’ ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ and other popular hits.

Glittery dresses and shiny shoes, but nothing was brighter than the smiles of those who attended the event.

The annual event is organized to give prom experience to people with special needs.

From ushering to doing makeup, shoe shining, walking hand-in-hand to dancing, more than seven hundred volunteers helped to make the event happen.

Each guest was crowned as the prom queen or prom king. And to complete the celebrity experience for the guests, they were also treated with limo rides.

You can watch the event here. For more information on the event, visit QC Night to Shine.