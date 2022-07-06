The TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, is hosting Happy Hour on the Commons on Friday, July 15.

The free event will be between the Moline arena (1201 River Drive) and the Wyndham Hotel (the former Radisson on John Deere Commons). While admission is free, there is a charge for food and beverages for sale.

Happy Hour on the Commons will feature live music by Funktastic Five, drinks, kids’ activities, games, prizes, burgers, hot dogs and food trucks. You can stick around for the final regular season QC Steamwheelers home game vs. the Iowa Barnstormers at TaxSlayer Center.

Visit www.taxslayercenter.com for more information.