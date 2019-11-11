‘Happy Joe’ Whitty’s children reflect on his big business, even bigger heart

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Founder, Happy Joe Whitty.

Joe passed away on the morning of October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.

Joe was deeply loved by his family and friends, and the loss that will be felt by his passing cannot be put into words.

In addition to his family, those of us who had the opportunity to work with him are without words to express this tremendous loss.

He was an extraordinarily smart and accomplished entrepreneur who built a company that represents and practices the same principles he used to create and maintain Happy Joe’s for 47 Years.

His exceptional sense of humor, long-term commitment to Happy Joe’s guests and the people of the communities that surrounded his restaurants were testament of his unwavering desire to always do the right thing.

These qualities were integral to both his personal success, and the success of Happy Joe’s.

The Happy Joe’s Family is committed to continuing Joe’s vision for the company and support of the community to continue his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to the Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation be considered.