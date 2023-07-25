Happy Joe’s Pizza is expanding their reach in northern Africa and the Middle East.

The company has announced the opening of its second restaurant in Egypt. A third location will open outside Cairo this fall and they have a development agreement in place with franchise partners Ahmed and Zeina El Batran to open 25 locations throughout the region, including in Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. The partners opened their first Happy Joe’s franchise in the Cairo suburb of Heliopolis in October 2022. Currently there are two locations in Cairo and four in Giza.

