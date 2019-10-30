Happy Joe’s employees remember founder Joe Whitty

It’s a sad night in the world of Happy Joe’s Pizza.

Founder “Happy Joe” Whitty died today.

The company says he was surrounded by friends and family this morning.

Joe Whitty was more than an entrepreneur.

He was a fixture in the community.

Whitty made time for kids and was generous with charity.

Tonight, he’s gone at the age of 82.

Local 4’s Ryan Risky reports live from the Happy Joe’s Pizzagrille in Milan with General Manager Lisa Cervantes and Co-Owner Julie VanDerGinst as they share fond memories of Whitty.

Ryan also had a chance to speak with Happy Joe’s CFO Hollie Matthys earlier today about Whitty’s legacy.