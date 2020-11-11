Happy Joe’s ‘Food Fight’ gives back to the community

Happy Joe’s is collecting donations of canned food this month as part of their “Food Fight’ initiative. Donations will be given to local food pantries. Local 4’s Brian Gallagher reports Happy Joe’s is offering perks to customers who help. Anyone who brings in five or more cans to Happy Joe’s will receive $3 off a large pizza.

But the “Food Fight” isn’t only for a good cause, it’s also a competition between stores. Employees who bring in donations will get free meals. Also, the Happy Joe’s restaurant that brings in the most and the employee that brings in the most will receive grand prizes.

That makes Happy Joe’s team members excitied to participate.

“I want to bring in as many cans as possible so I can win,” said Happy Joe’s employee Paige Hawbaker.

But food fights aren’t the only way Happy Joe’s is giving back.

“We’ve added a few fun things to help everyone,” said Happy Joe’s spokesperson Kristel Whitty-Ersan. “One is our heart-shaped pizzas. We are doing random acts of pizza right now. So you might just see a Happy Joe’s car pull up with a free heart-shaped pizza. We just want to let everyone know we are here and we support them and we are trying to do our part.’

All Happy Joe’s locations will accept canned food until November 24. The goal is to get the food to pantries in time for Thanksgiving.