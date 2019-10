Joe Whitty, the founder of Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream has passed away at age 82.

A North Dakota native, Whitty started out with a restaurant called The Keg. Eventually he came out to the Quad Cities where he started Happy Joe’s.

Happy Joe’s has been around for 47 years and has locations across six states.

Joe is greatly missed by those closest to him and those in the community. He always gave back and had a special place in his heart for those with special needs.