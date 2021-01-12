Happy Joe’s grandson is following in his footsteps

Evin Ersan, the grandson of Happy Joe Whitty is following in his footsteps. Ersan uses his social media platforms to be a positivity influencer. A lot of young adults suffer from depression and anxiety and Ersan wants those young adults to understand that they’re not alone and offers support. Ersan post various videos with the premise of spreading positivity. Ersan is now starting a clothing with the same topic of positivity. 20 percent of all his profits go suicide prevention programs. You can learn more and see his clothing line at evinersan.com