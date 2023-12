Happy Joe’s Kids Foundation held the first of two dance party days for area special needs programs at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK.

On the first Tuesday and Wednesday of December each year, the company holds the event, hosting two dance parties per day. Organizers said the event was able to raise $10,000 worth of books to gift to the attendees of the event.

The dance party event serves between 1,300-1,500 patrons each year.