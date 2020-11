Happy Joe’s is celebrating Veterans Day by giving free pizza to veterans.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, any veteran or acting military personnel is invited to enjoy a complementary Little Joe pizza of their choice for dine-in (where available) or carry out at participating Happy Joe’s locations.

Have a military hero? Share their story on the Happy Joe’s Facebook page. One name will be randomly drawn to win one large pizza a month for an entire year.

