Happy Joe’s offering heart-shaped pizzas to send to loved ones during the pandemic

Happy Joe’s is bringing back its heart-shaped pizzas to let customers send to family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Normally, the pizzas are only offered during the first two weeks in February in honor of Valentine’s Day, but now they are on the menu indefinitely at most Happy Joe’s locations.

“We have offered heart-shaped pizzas throughout this COVID period, but thought we would make it more official,” says Kristel Whitty-Ersan, Vice President of Marketing for Happy Joe’s Corporation. “What better way to let someone know that you are thinking about them than with a heart-shaped pizza from Happy Joe’s?

“People really seem to appreciate the sentiment of receiving a heart-shaped pizza from a family member, friend, work associate, client, or boss. We have also had companies and schools send heart-shaped pizzas to their entire staff. It has been fun to see the positive reactions.”

To order a heart-shaped pizza, call or stop by the nearest Happy Joe’s location.