Happy Joe’s postpones Hungry Heroes pizza-eating contest

Happy Joe’s announced a pizza-eating contest scheduled for this weekend at one of their locations has been postponed until further notice.

The contest was originally planned to take place 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, in the front parking lot of Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream Parlor on North Henderson Street in Galesburg.

According to Happy Joe’s Marketing Director Kristel Ersan, this event was postponed “due to the COVID restrictions in Illinois” recently put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor JB Pritzker.

Ersan says the contest will be rescheduled for a later date.

The Hungry Heroes pizza-eating contest is a competition for charity between area EMTs, police officers and firefighters.

Winners of the contest are awarded a $1,000 donation to a charity of their choice.