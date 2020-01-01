Happy Noon Year: Kids celebrate the holiday at Family Museum

Today is all about the countdown to zero.

But not midnight.

To noon.

But first, some family fun.

“We’ve had a lot of fun so far,” said Ben Weinert, who was there with his wife and daughter. “I think there’s about five minutes until the balloons drop. We’ve already made a hat. See she’s excited about the balloons. The band is really good too. They’ve been grooving. Nora’s been dancing a little bit.”

Kids got to do crafts, play with the museum’s exhibits and listen to some of their favorite songs.

Then the big moment came.



“This year we went right in the middle,” said Natalie Quinn, who was there with her two young daughters. “Yeah, it was insane. You get covered in balloons, waiting for people to pop them so you can breath again.”

And thats when the party really started.



“Well, as you can see, we had a lot of fun,” said Katelyn Ramteke.

There were confetti angels and a confetti fight even broke out.

“I think it was this one,” said Ramteke about who started the confetti fight. “I think she came up and threw it in my face and I was like its over girl. Then I got attacked by all the children, so its like kids vs the one adult thats playing.”

So there was a lot of fun had today.

And it wasn’t just by the kids.



“We don’t stay up until midnight either, so its for us too,” said Quinn. “So its a nice party.”



“I don’t know if we’ll make it to midnight either so this is a nice way to get out and have some fun for New Years Eve,” said Weinert.