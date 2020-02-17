Hard of hearing students enjoy a day of fun

The Roosevelt Community Center in Davenport host a camp for kids who are deaf or hard of hearing. The theme for the camp was space. There were plenty of activities including painting, hanging out, and other projects.

There were children of all ages there which was good because it allowed younger kids to see how older ones could be successful and handle adversity as well as making new friends. Adults who were hard of hearing were also in attendance to help show the kids that anything is possible for them.