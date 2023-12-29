In what’s been a January tradition for many years at Moline’s arena, the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their world tour back to Vibrant Arena at The MARK on Monday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m.

Fans can enjoy the dazzling basketball skills and antics as the red-white-and-blue team takes the floor at Vibrant Arena with extreme basketball innovation and unequaled fan fun, according to a tour release.

The Harlem Globetrotters will soar over the Vibrant Arena floor Monday, Jan. 8.

See the Globetrotters as they dribble, spin and dunk on their hapless rivals, the Washington Generals. Fans will be astonished by new levels of wild trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and huge laughs with new opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement.

Tickets to the game range from $33 to $108 for courtside seats at 1201 River Drive, Moline, available HERE. There is also a Magic Pass available for $25, and that pre-show event on the court is from 5:30-6 p.m.

The Globetrotters are the world’s basketball team – touring over 400 cities in 25+ countries. For more information, visit the team website HERE.