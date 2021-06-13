Harms named Firefighter of the Year

Firefighter Kyle Harms,with the Galesburg Fire Department (GFD) has been named the department’s Firefighter of the Year.

The annual GFD Firefighter of the Year Award recognizes the significant contributions, achievements, character, and long-term dedication of a firefighter or fire captain, a news release says. Selection is based on the candidate’s skill and ability as a firefighter, performance of duties in the station, motivation, teamwork, leadership, creativity, professionalism, and customer service.

The example set by the nominee off-duty, such as volunteering and community service, may also be considered. Nominees are chosen by the firefighting shifts and final selection is made by consensus of the management staff, union president, and staff captain.

“Firefighter Harms was an easy choice even among stiff competition,” states Battalion Chief Derek Perry. “Kyle has stepped up and worked tirelessly on important departmental projects which include: the business self-inspection program, replacement of the aging Galesburg Regional Fire Training Site Tower, and a much needed remodel of the central station dormitory to improve firefighter health and comfort and ready it for female firefighters.”

Additionally, Harms was involved in two rescues: The first as an acting captain during a structure fire, rescuing a 23-year-old woman and her dog; the second was a 66-year-old man who had fallen through the ice about 75 yards offshore at Lake Storey.

Harms has been with GFD for just over nine years. He has an associate degree in fire science from John Wood Community College and a bachelor degree in aoology from Western Illinois University. Harms has his Fire Officer I certification and has been taking classes in fire prevention.