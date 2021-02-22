Harrison Street blocked early Monday after gunfire

Officers found at least 10 shell casings near the scene of gunfire in the 600 block of Harrison Street about 11:45 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in custody in connection with the incident early Monday. The casings were under the bridge next to the Davenport Police Department building.

Officers blocked drivers from using lower Harrison Street and squad cars were present in other nearby locations, including Ripley Street, while police investigated the scene. Iowa State Patrol also was there.

Local 4 News crews, first on the scene, saw police use flashlights while they investigated. Police remained on the scene early Monday.

BREAKING NEWS: Gunfire erupts in Davenport underneath the bridge on Harrison Street just outside of the police station. Harrison is blocked off. Officers have found at least 10 casings. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/SOMe9IEUs5 — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 22, 2021