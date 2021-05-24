Hart announces candidacy for Rock Island County sheriff

Captain Darren Hart has announced his intention to run for Rock Island County sheriff.

He made the announcement Monday outside the Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 3rd Ave., Rock Island.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos announced Friday he will not seek re-election next year and will retire after eight years as sheriff and more than 38 years with the sheriff’s office.

Hart, a 1988 graduate of United Township High School, earned his associate degree from Black Hawk College in 1992, graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2018 and earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University in 2020.

He served as a police officer in Hampton, Rock Island and East Moline, and has served as a deputy, sergeant, lieutenant and captain for the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office. As a captain, he supervises operation – including the $14.5 million annual budget – and administration divisions.